DRI seizes pan masala worth Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 67 lakh cash from Pakistani national in Indore

INDORE: The Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a racket which was illegally selling pan masala and tobacco products in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The DRI officials also arrested a Pakistani national in this connection and recovered pan masala and tobacco products worth Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 67 lakh cash from him.

DRI was constantly getting information that some people were illegally selling pan masala and tobacco products in Indore and the goods were being supplied in nearby states including Maharashtra.

Along with the illegal trade, these items were being sold at much higher price due to which the government was incurring huge losses.

Upon receiving the information, the DRI team raided five places in Indore and recovered goods worth Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 67 lakh cash.

According to the DRI officials, this illegal business was going on for almost a year and till now the gang has sold about 40 crores of goods in the market, due to which the government also lost Rs 18.8 crores GST.

Due to COVID19, pan spices and tobacco are banned in the country. Despite the ban, the gang was selling the goods illegally and at a price higher than its fixed market price.

The DRI team arrested a man in this case from whom a Pakistani passport was recovered. Taking further action, the DRI team also attached 3 properties and 5 bank accounts.