Massive fire at Indore powerhouse, entire city's electricity supply affected

Indore: A massive fire broke out at a transformer in the main powerhouse of Indore's electricity department on Thursday night. The blaze later spread out to the entire power plant. Firefighting operations are currently underway.

The electricity supply in the entire city has been affected in the city because of the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This comes three days after a fire broke out at Gurunanak Timber market in Indore on Monday night. Two wood godowns and two shops were gutted in the fire which broke out at around 9 pm on Monday.