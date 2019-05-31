close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Massive fire at Indore powerhouse, entire city's electricity supply affected

A massive fire broke out at a transformer in the main powerhouse of Indore's electricity department on Thursday night. The blaze later spread out to the entire power plant. Firefighting operations are currently underway. 

Massive fire at Indore powerhouse, entire city&#039;s electricity supply affected
ANI Photo

Indore: A massive fire broke out at a transformer in the main powerhouse of Indore's electricity department on Thursday night. The blaze later spread out to the entire power plant. Firefighting operations are currently underway. 

The electricity supply in the entire city has been affected in the city because of the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This comes three days after a fire broke out at Gurunanak Timber market in Indore on Monday night. Two wood godowns and two shops were gutted in the fire which broke out at around 9 pm on Monday.

Tags:
Firepower house
Next
Story

Not interested in bringing down Madhya Pradesh government: BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Narendra Modi takes oath as the PM of India for second consecutive term