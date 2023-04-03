MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 8th Sanskrit Exam Cancelled Amid Paper Leak Reports

MP Board Exam 2023: The school education department in MP announced the cancellation of the exam on Sunday, claiming "hampered exam confidentiality." According to local media reports, the MP Class 8th Sanskrit question paper leaked on social media the night before the exam. The Madhya Pradesh board exam paper was leaked after it was posted on social media. The MPBSE has taken notice of the issue and canceled the exam. Students who took the exam should keep checking the official MPBSE handles for the revised exam date.

"It may be noted that the examination held on 01.04.2023 will be valid as before for the candidates who have opted for any other option like general Hindi / Urdu / Marathi / Odia / Punjabi and painting for CWSN specially-abled candidates under third language."

It should be noted that the other exams scheduled for April 1 will not be canceled. The MP Board Class 8th exams 2023 began on March 23 and concluded on April 1.