topStoriesenglish2590788
NewsMadhya Pradesh
MADHYA PRADESH BOARD EXAM 2023

MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 8th Sanskrit Exam Cancelled Amid Paper Leak Reports

MP Board Exam 2023: The MP School Education Department sent a notice on Sunday claiming that the exam would be cancelled because "the confidentiality of the exam is hampered," scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MP Board Exams 2023: MPBSE Class 8th Sanskrit Exam Cancelled Amid Paper Leak Reports

MP Board Exam 2023: The school education department in MP announced the cancellation of the exam on Sunday, claiming "hampered exam confidentiality." According to local media reports, the MP Class 8th Sanskrit question paper leaked on social media the night before the exam. The Madhya Pradesh board exam paper was leaked after it was posted on social media. The MPBSE has taken notice of the issue and canceled the exam. Students who took the exam should keep checking the official MPBSE handles for the revised exam date. 

"It may be noted that the examination held on 01.04.2023 will be valid as before for the candidates who have opted for any other option like general Hindi / Urdu / Marathi / Odia / Punjabi and painting for CWSN specially-abled candidates under third language."

It should be noted that the other exams scheduled for April 1 will not be canceled. The MP Board Class 8th exams 2023 began on March 23 and concluded on April 1.

Live Tv

Madhya Pradesh Board exam 2023madhya pradesh exam 2023madhya pradesh board exam leakmadhya pradesh sanskrit exam 2023

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?