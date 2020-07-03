हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MP board

MP Board MPBSE Class 10th Result 2020 to be declared at 12 noon on July 4, check mpbse.nic.in

INDORE: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10th Result 2020 at 12 noon on Saturday (July 4, 2020). After the official declaration of result, the students can check the same online at mpbse.nic.in. and mpresults.nic.in.

Rashmi Arun Shami, the principal secretary of MPBSE, had earlier informed that the Class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12th result will be declared in the third week of July.

MP Board Controller Balwant Verma was earlier also quoted as saying by media reports that the evaluation of copies of the Class 10 board exam has been completed and the results will be declared soon.

Over 10 lakh students have appeared in the Class 10th exam this year. 

Last year, in 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% students had passed.

Here’s how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Madhya Pradesh Board to release MPBSE Class 10 result likely this week
