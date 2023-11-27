MP-Like Case In Meerut, Miscreants Kidnap Class 12 Student, Urinate Of His Face

MEERUT: In a shocking and reprehensible incident reminiscent of a recent crime in Madhya Pradesh, a class 12 student fell victim to a brutal assault and humiliation by a group of miscreants in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The assailants not only physically attacked the student but also urinated on his face, an act that was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media and sparked public outrage.

The victim, a class 12 student, was on his way to deliver Diwali sweets to his aunt's house when he was kidnapped by a group of boys. The assailants, without mercy, took the youth to a nearby forest, where they subjected him to a vicious assault, all of which was filmed and put on social media.

Blackmail And Extortion Threats

In a horrifying turn of events, the miscreants not only physically assaulted and humiliated the student but also resorted to blackmail. Threatening to make the video of the gruesome act viral, they extorted money from the victim.

Case Registered Against 4 Individuals

The Meerut police swiftly responded to the incident after the video went viral, registering a case against four accused individuals. "On 13.11.2023, a youth was assaulted by some persons in Mohalla Jagriti Vihar under Police Station Medical area and during the assault, urine was passed on the said youth. In relation to the incident, on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's father, a case has been registered at the Medical Police Station under relevant sections and the main accused has been arrested. Advance investigative action is being taken", the city police said in a post on X.

Though one arrest has been made in connection with the case, the victim's father has alleged foul play by the police in registering the FIR. Expressing concern over the perceived inadequacies in the filing of the case, the victim's father expressed fears that the accused may be released on bail soon.

This disturbing incident in Meerut brings to light broader concerns as a similar case was reported in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh earlier this year, which triggered huge public outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla, who urinated on a tribal youth, was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

More recently, in the Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit boy was thrashed brutally and forced to consume urine and soil and even his eyebrows were shaved off. Authorities registered an FIR and launched an investigation after the matter came to light.

As the nation grapples with these distressing events, questions arise about the safety of citizens and the urgency for stronger measures to curb such heinous acts. The Meerut and Jaunpur incidents serve as a stark reminder of the pressing need for societal introspection and robust legal action to ensure justice prevails.