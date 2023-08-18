trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650334
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Killed, 6 Injured As Man Opens Fire After Argument Over Dogs In Indore

Indore Shooting Incident: According to police, the accused, a bank security guard, went to the roof of his house and fired shots in the air and then at people standing below after an argument over pet dogs escalated. 

Last Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 10:48 AM IST|Source: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two Killed, 6 Injured As Man Opens Fire After Argument Over Dogs In Indore

Indore: In a shocking incident, two persons died and six people sustained injuries when a man opened fire on his neighbours after an argument over pet dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The accused has been identified as Rajpal Rajawat who is employed as a security guard at a bank and resides in the Krishna Bagh Colony of the city. The incident occurred on Thursday night, following which the accused was arrested.

Sharing more information, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh said, "The altercation started when Rajawat was taking his pet dog for a walk in Krishnabagh Colony area. His dog started fighting with another canine owned by Rajawat's neighbour, which triggered an argument between the two dog owners."  

Their heated argument escalated to such an extent that Rajawat went to his house and fired two rounds in the air from the terrace, before opening fire on the people standing on the road below, the official added. Rajawat was later arrested and his double-barrel 12-bore gun was seized, he said.


Talking to news agency ANI, the DCP said, "Rajpal, a resident of Krishna Bagh Colony, got into an argument with some neighbours in his colony over pet dogs. As the argument escalated Rajawat went to the roof of his house and fired in the air and then at people standing below."  

The DCP further added that six persons were injured and two were killed in the shooting. "Eight persons received the gunshots among whom two persons, namely Rahul and Vimal died at the spot. Six of them sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital", DCP Singh said. 

 

 

According to Singh, there was no previous enmity between Rajawat and his neighbour and the firing incident was a fallout of the fight between the pet dogs. Police are carrying out a thorough probe into the incident. The accused, Rajpal Rajawat, is posted as a security guard at a local branch of the Bank of Baroda.

