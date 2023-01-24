topStoriesenglish
MP Urban Local Body Poll Results 2023: BJP Secures Majority in 12 Civic Bodies, Congress in 7

MP Urban Local Body Poll Results: Elections to 19 urban local bodies were held on Friday and the results declared on Monday in which BJP candidates won 183 posts of councillors, while the Congress emerged victorious in 143 civic wards.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 01:31 PM IST|Source: PTI

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a majority in 12 urban local bodies spread across five districts in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress has managed to taste victory in seven others, as per the results. Elections to 19 urban local bodies were held on Friday and the results were declared on Monday in which BJP candidates won 183 posts of councillors, while the Congress emerged victorious in 143 civic wards.

MP CM Chouhan took to Twitter to congratulate his party workers for their hard work which resulted in BJP's impressive victory in Urban Local Body polls.

 

 

BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for his leadership and role in the Urban Local body polls.

 

 

The urban local bodies which went to polls included the 24-member municipal council in Raghogarh, the home turf of Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh.

 

 

According to State Election Commission Secretary Rakesh Singh, of the 343 councillor posts which were up for grabs in 19 urban bodies across five districts, 183 were won by the BJP and 143 by the Congress, while the rest were bagged by independent candidates. In the Raghogarh Municipal Council, the Congress and the BJP registered victory in 16 and eight wards, respectively, he said.

