MPBSE Class 12 Results today, check details of Madhya Pradesh Board 12th marks on mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the MP Board Class 12th Result 2020 on Monday, i.e. on July 27. The results will be released on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

According to the Principal secretary of school education Rashmi Arun Shami, the MPBSE class results was to be released in the third-week of July, which for some reasons, has got delayed. This year around 8.5 lakh students appeared for MP class 12 exams..

According to reports, the results are expected to be out at 3 pm on Monday.

Students can also check their scorecards on - mpbse.mponline.gov.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards safe so as to fill their board details when the results are declared.

Here's how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Students can also check their MP Board class 12 results through mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

2. MP Mobile App on Window App store

The MPBSE board class 12 exam was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, the board had to postpone some exam papers that were scheduled between March 20-31 due to Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The board later announced told exam for important papers, which were necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions.

In 2019, almost 7.5 lakh students had taken the MP Board class 12 exam out of which 76.31 per cent students passed.