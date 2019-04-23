close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pragya Singh Thakur

NCP worker thrashed after showing black flag to Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal

A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker was thrashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after he allegedly showed black flags to Pragya Singh Thakur at SDM office in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday. 

NCP worker thrashed after showing black flag to Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal
File photo

New Delhi: A Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker was thrashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers after he allegedly showed black flags to Pragya Singh Thakur at SDM office in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Tuesday. 

Thakur, a Malegaon accused, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election as a BJP candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, filed her nomination papers today. Later, she held a roadshow when the incident took place.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and over 100 were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon, a communally sensitive textile town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. 

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Thakur and others in the case, alleging they were part of a Hindu extremist group which carried out the blast.

However, later, the NIA gave a clean chit to Thakur in the case, but the court refused to discharge her. 

It dropped charges against her under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, but she is still facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code sections.

Tags:
Pragya Singh ThakurNCP workerPragya Singh Thakur BhopalPragya Singh roadshowBJPgeneral election 2019
Next
Story

EC orders FIR against Sadhvi Pragya Thakur over Babri Masjid demolition remark

Must Watch

PT2M3S

"The matter related to Sadhvi Pragya does not come in our jurisdiction": NIA