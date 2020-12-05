Six people to get Rs 5 lakh reward announced on Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, list sent to MP DGP

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh Police has finally decided who all will receive the Rs 5 Lakh reward announced on dreaded Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter on July 10, a day after his arrest from the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

According to reports, the Madhya Pradesh Police has finalised and sent the names of six people who will get their share of the reward money to the state’s Director General of Police (DGP)

The list has been finalised on the basis of the recommendation made by a three-member panel to determine who deserves the Rs 5 lakh reward. The reward was announced by the Uttar Pradesh Police for the capture of gangster Vikas Dubey.

According to the list, six people, including three policemen of Madhya Pradesh Police, will get a reward declared on Vikas Dubey. One among them is Suresh Kanhar, the flower seller who was the first to identify Vikas Dubey.

According to sources, Suresh Kanhar first recognised the gangster entering the temple and alerted the temple’s security staff. Names of private security guards - Rahul Sharma and Dharmendra Parmar - of Mahakal temple are also among those who will get the reward

Three police constables posted at the Mahakal Police Station - Vijay Rathore, Jitendra Kumar and Parshuram – are among the three policemen who will be given the reward money.

The MP Police had constituted the panel after some initial claimants to the reward said they played no role in the arrest of Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3.

The committee comprised Superintendent of Police (SP), Ujjain City, Rupesh Dwivedi; SP, Ujjain rural, Amrendra Singh; and an Additional SP rank officer.

After Dubey’s arrest, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police HC Awasthy had said the reward money would be sent to the Madhya Pradesh police chief to be awarded to those who merited it.

Live TV