Mauganj: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued a stern warning, vowing harsh punishment for those who misbehave with women, as concerns over rising crimes against women escalate in the state.

'Will Hang Those Who...'

CM Chouhan, while addressing a gathering on Sunday, made it unequivocally clear that those who misbehave with daughters and sisters will face severe consequences if the BJP is re-elected to power. He stated, "Those misbehaving with daughters and sisters won't be spared."

CM Warns Of Using Bulldozers

In a resolute stance against criminals, CM Chouhan even hinted at the possibility of using bulldozers to demolish their properties if necessary. This statement came as the Chief Minister gears up for the upcoming state elections.

Congress Slams MP CM

Chouhan's statement follows a growing uproar by the Opposition regarding the alleged increase in crimes against women in Madhya Pradesh. The state's Congress chief and former chief minister, Kamal Nath, criticized the BJP government over an alleged rape of a minor girl in Ujjain. He lamented that the state has been reduced to a "Chaupat Pradesh" (ruined state) under the current administration.

Kamal Nath highlighted that there are many similar incidents that often go under-reported and unnoticed, suggesting that only a fraction of such incidents receives media attention. He expressed, "There are many more such incidents in the state about which we don't get much information. Aaj yeh chaupat pradesh bann gaya hai (MP has been reduced to a ruined state)."

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also criticized the BJP government, alleging that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's leadership is pushing the state towards ruin and that crimes against women are on the rise in Madhya Pradesh.