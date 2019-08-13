close

Bus accident

14 children injured after bus skids off road in Maharashtra's Palghar

14 children injured after bus skids off road in Maharashtra&#039;s Palghar

Palghar: Fourteen school children were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Palghar district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning.

The bus was travelling on the Pivli-Vada road with around 49 children on board when the incident took place. All the injured have been admitted to the nearest local hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place early in the morning around 6:30 am when a woman suddenly emerged in front of the bus. In an attempt to save the woman, the driver lost the control and the bus went into the pit near the road leading to the mishap.

Further investigation is underway. 

Bus accidentPalgharChildren Dead
