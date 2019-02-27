हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twin

A 14-year-old boy from Aurangabad on Wednesday killed his elder brother, who was born just an hour before him, over Rs 40.

14-year-old kills twin brother over Rs 40 in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra): A 14-year-old boy from Aurangabad on Wednesday killed his elder brother, who was born just an hour before him, over Rs 40.

The two brothers had a tussle for money a day before the incident as well.

The police said, that the younger brother has admitted of committing the crime.

The deceased, on returning home in the afternoon from school had fallen asleep. Angry over their argument the previous day, the accused took a hammer and attacked him, the police added.

The police have sent the elder brother`s body for post-mortem and said that a further probe is underway.

