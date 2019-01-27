हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

15 cars gutted in fire in a major blaze in Maharashtra's Vasai

At least 15 cars were gutted in a fire in a major blaze in Maharashtra's Vasai early on Sunday morning. The fire spread in the early hours of the day. 

15 cars gutted in fire in a major blaze in Maharashtra&#039;s Vasai

VASAI: At least 15 cars were gutted in a fire in a major blaze in Maharashtra's Vasai early on Sunday morning. The fire spread in the early hours of the day. 

The fire was later brought under control as fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There were no casualties in the mishap.

The fire broke out in a parked cab in Malaji Pada where at least 100 cars are parked on a daily basis.

The incident took place after a car parked there caught fire. The fire spread to the rest of the vehicles in the godown.

Tags:
MaharashtraVasaiMaharashtra fire
Next
Story

Maharashtra ATS arrests Thane man over alleged link with 'ISIS-inspired' terror module

Must Watch

Additional Commissioner of Narcotics bureau arrested for bribery in Rajasthan