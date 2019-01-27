15 cars gutted in fire in a major blaze in Maharashtra's Vasai

VASAI: At least 15 cars were gutted in a fire in a major blaze in Maharashtra's Vasai early on Sunday morning. The fire spread in the early hours of the day.

The fire was later brought under control as fire tenders were rushed to the spot. There were no casualties in the mishap.

Maharashtra: Fire broke out in a parked cab in Malaji Pada, Vasai early morning today. More than 15 other cars were caught in the fire. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported, fire under control. pic.twitter.com/1Av5Ni6nmW — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

The fire broke out in a parked cab in Malaji Pada where at least 100 cars are parked on a daily basis.

The incident took place after a car parked there caught fire. The fire spread to the rest of the vehicles in the godown.