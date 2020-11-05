2 dead in explosion in chemical company at Maharashtra's Raigad

Raigad: A blast was reported late Wednesday night in a company located in Khapoli area of ​​Raigad district near Mumbai. Two people have reportedly been killed in the accident.

The blast took place in a company in Jawal Sajgav of Khapoli area of ​​Raigad district.

The impact of the explosion caused damage to nearby houses.

At least 16 fire engines have been pressed into service. They are on the spot fighting to douse the fire.

Superintendent of Police of the area is at the incident site.

(More details awaited)

Live TV