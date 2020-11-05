हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raigad

2 dead in explosion in chemical company at Maharashtra's Raigad

As many as 16 fire engines are at the spot trying to bring the fire under control.

2 dead in explosion in chemical company at Maharashtra&#039;s Raigad
Play

Raigad: A blast was reported late Wednesday night in a company located in Khapoli area of ​​Raigad district near Mumbai. Two people have reportedly been killed in the accident. 

The blast took place in a company in Jawal Sajgav of Khapoli area of ​​Raigad district.

The impact of the explosion caused damage to nearby houses. 

At least 16 fire engines have been pressed into service. They are on the spot fighting to douse the fire. 

Superintendent of Police of the area is at the incident site.

(More details awaited)

Raigadraigad blastraigad explosion
