हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Spotted deer

4 spotted deer among 9 animals found dead in rescue centre

Four spotted deer, as many black bucks and a four-horned antelope kept in the Wildlife Rescue Centre here were found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

4 spotted deer among 9 animals found dead in rescue centre
Representational image

Nagpur: Four spotted deer, as many black bucks and a four-horned antelope kept in the Wildlife Rescue Centre here were found dead on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Although the cause of their death is yet to be ascertained, authorities suspect that they might have been killed by a leopard that possibly entered the rescue centre from the nearby forest area.

"Four spotted deer, four black bucks and a four-horned antelope in the Wildlife Rescue Centre were found dead. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning," Divisional Manager Gorewada project Nandkishore Kale said in a press release.

He said a leopard from the wild might have killed these animals and an investigation was on.

The post-mortem of the carcasses was performed, following which they were cremated, sources said.

The Wildlife Rescue Centre, which was opened in December 2016, is located in Gorewada International Zoo project, wherein wild animals injured in accidents are kept and given treatment.

Tags:
Spotted deerDeer
Next
Story

Anna Hazare breaks seven-day-long fast after marathon meeting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Must Watch

PT1M34S

JNU sedition case: Court lashes out at Delhi govt for delaying sanctions to prosecute Kanhaiya, others