Suicide

40-year-old man kills his three kids, commits suicide in Mumbai

A case has been registered in Tulinj police station and the police have initiated an investigation in the matter. 

40-year-old man kills his three kids, commits suicide in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a man on Saturday slit the throat of his three children after which he committed suicide by slitting his own throat. The incident took place in Nala Sopara area near Mumbai in Maharashtra.

However, the reason for this is not clear yet. A case has been registered in Tulinj police station and the police have initiated an investigation in the matter. Nala Sopara is a town in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Kailash Parmar who killed his 10-year-old son, 8-year-old daughter and another 5-year-old daughter.

 

