Anna Hazare breaks seven-day-long fast after marathon meeting with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Social activist Anna Hazare called-off his seven-day-long fast on Tuesday evening after a marathon meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and two Union ministers at Ralegan Siddhi village in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar District.

"I have decided to call off my fast after satisfactory talks with Fadnavis and the other ministers," Hazare told reporters.

Hazare has been on an indefinite hunger strike since January 30 demanding the appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayukta in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis, who reached Ralegan Siddhi village on Tuesday afternoon, held prolonged talks with him and later told reporters that the activist's demands have been met.

The process of appointing Lokpal will be initiated soon, he added.

"We have decided that the Lokpal search committee will meet on 13 February and the directions of the Supreme Court will be followed. A joint drafting committee has been set up, it will prepare a new bill and we will introduce it in next session," said the Chief Minister.

Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh and Subhash Bhamre and Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan had accompanied Fadnanvis.

The 81-year-old activist had launched a direct attack against the BJP accusing it of betraying people who voted it to power in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Anna had also threatened to return his Padma Bhushan if his demands were unfulfilled.

Hazare lost 3.8 kg in five days. His blood pressure, blood sugar and creatinine level in the urine has shot up, a doctor said.

