Anna Hazare

Anna Hazare's indefinite fast over Lokpal enters seventh day as talks with govt inconclusive

Anna Hazare is on an indefinite hunger strike over the appointment of anti-corruption watchdog.

Anna Hazare&#039;s indefinite fast over Lokpal enters seventh day as talks with govt inconclusive

Ahmednagar/Mumbai: Social activist Anna Hazare, whose indefinite fast for the appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs, entered the seventh day on Tuesday as the talks between the noted anti-corruption crusader and the government remained inconclusive on Monday.

The Gandhian activist has refused to call off his protest saying the government is handling the issue of corruption in a casual manner.

Union Minister Subhash Bhamre, Maharashtra government minister Girish Mahajan held talks with Anna Hazare in the latter's Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district - the venue of his fast since January 30.

Hazare has been demanding appointment of anti-corruption watchdogs at the Centre and in Maharashtra and resolution of farmers' issues.

The 81-year-old social activist, who has lost 4.25 kg in the last six days, also accused the ruling dispensation of betraying people who voted it to power in 2014.

Bhamre reached the Ralegan-Siddhi village in the evening to hold talks with Hazare as a representative of the Union government.

Mahajan, who accompanied him, however, assured that ''there will be some solution by tomorrow."

Bhamre said Hazare had some concerns and doubts even after he and Mahajan held talks with him.

The Union Minister said that he would visit Hazare again on Tuesday and try to persuade the Gandhian to withdraw his hunger strike.

Hazare, who remained adamant on his demands, said the ministers who called on him had nothing concrete to offer.

"This insincere attitude of the government is very disappointing," he told reporters. 

"I will not call off my hunger strike till the government initiates concrete steps beyond hollow assurances," he said.

Hazare also accused the Centre of misleading the common people over the draft of Lokpal bill.

The veteran Gandhian activist said that he had spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the Lokayukta issue several times in the past, but nothing has come out of them.

Earlier in the day, about 2600 villagers, including farmers and women, held a demonstration in front of the district collector's office in Ahmednagar.
A protest was also held at the office of local BJP MP Dilip Gandhi for "inaction". 

(With PTI Inputs)

