हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb was not secular: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar

Aurangzeb was not secular, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has said on renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. Aurangazeb was not secular. The word secular does not suit him, the CM said.

Aurangzeb was not secular: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that there is nothing new in referring to Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. His statement comes amid Congress's stiff opposition to renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, after the elder son of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

When asked about the criticism by Shiv Sena's ruling allies Congress and NCP for referring to Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar on the chief minister's official Twitter handle, Thackeray asked, "What is new in that? We have been referring to Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar for several years.’’

"Aurangzeb was not secular. The word secular does not suit him," he added. The Shiv Sena president was speaking to reporters at his personal residence 'Matoshree' after inducting two BJP leaders from Nashik into his party.

Aurangabad, once the headquarters of the Dakkhan (Deccan) province in the Mughal empire, derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's remarks, state Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, "Renaming a city brings no difference in the lives of the people. There is no development in it. We will convey our stand to the chief minister."

In 1995, Shiv Sena had first demanded that Aurangabad be renamed as Sambhajinagar.

A proposal to that effect was passed in the general body meeting of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in June 1995, which was challenged by a Congress corporator in the high court and later in the Supreme Court.

Two days back, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in one of the tweets about cabinet decisions, had mentioned Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. 

However, Thorat had objected to it saying that the Directorate of Information and Publicity should not rename cities on its own and that it should remember that official work is a legal document. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AurangzebAurangabadUddhav ThackerayMaharashtraCongressShiv Sena
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah express grief over Maharashtra hospital fire, CM Uddhav Thackeray orders inquiry
  • 1,04,31,639Confirmed
  • 1,50,798Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M18S

BJP President JP Nadda reaches West Bengal