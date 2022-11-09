BIG RELIEF for Sanjay Raut, Mumbai court grants him BAIL in money laundering case

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl redevelopment project. Special Judge M G Deshpande, designated to hear cases pertaining to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), allowed the bail plea of Raut after hearing arguments from both sides.

However, the Additional Solicitor General has sought a stay on the execution of the bail order for a short period so that ED can appeal in a higher court against the order of Mumbai's PMLA court. Responding to it, the Special PMLA court said that it will pronounce order on demand of stay on the execution of bail order to ShivSena MP Sanjay Raut at 3 PM today.

Mumbai's PMLA court to pronounce order on demand of stay on the execution of bail order to ShivSena MP Sanjay Raut at 3pm today. November 9, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Rajya Sabha member Raut in July this year for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

Raut had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta". The ED had opposed Raut's plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.

The ED's probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl and related financial transactions involving his wife and associates.