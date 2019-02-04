BJP committed towards ensuring holistic development, progress of Muslims: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed towards ensuring holistic development and progress of Muslim community, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.

Speaking at a seminar named 'Muslim Issues With The Government' organised by the Vidarbha Muslim Intellectual Forum, Gadkari said "There might be different opinions on the same issue but the BJP is committed to ensuring all kinds of development and progress of Muslim community. We are always ready to discuss issues being faced by the minority community." The Union Minister also underlined that there is a need to educate the people of the community.

"The BJP never discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, sex, religion and language. If there is an issue then we all need to cooperate and communicate so that those problems get resolved at earliest," he added. "I know that education is a need for the development of the Muslim community. Also, we need to empower the Muslim women by giving them equal rights," he added.