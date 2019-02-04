हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

BJP committed towards ensuring holistic development, progress of Muslims: Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari participated in a seminar named 'Muslim Issues With The Government' organised by the Vidarbha Muslim Intellectual Forum.

BJP committed towards ensuring holistic development, progress of Muslims: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is committed towards ensuring holistic development and progress of Muslim community, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday.

Speaking at a seminar named 'Muslim Issues With The Government' organised by the Vidarbha Muslim Intellectual Forum, Gadkari said "There might be different opinions on the same issue but the BJP is committed to ensuring all kinds of development and progress of Muslim community. We are always ready to discuss issues being faced by the minority community." The Union Minister also underlined that there is a need to educate the people of the community.

"The BJP never discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, sex, religion and language. If there is an issue then we all need to cooperate and communicate so that those problems get resolved at earliest," he added. "I know that education is a need for the development of the Muslim community. Also, we need to empower the Muslim women by giving them equal rights," he added.  

Tags:
MaharashtraNitin GadkariBJPVidarbha Muslim Intellectual Forum
Next
Story

Will return 'Padma Bhushan' if Centre doesn't fulfill Lokpal promise: Anna Hazare

Must Watch

PT10M35S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 4th February 2019