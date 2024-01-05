BJP MLA Sunil Kamble Slaps On-Duty Cop In Pune, Video Goes Viral

Pune: In a disturbing display of high-handedness, BJP MLA Sunil Kamble was captured on video slapping a police officer on duty during an event in Pune, sending shockwaves across social media. The incident unfolded at the inauguration of Sassoon Hospital’s transgender ward, a ceremony intended to mark a significant step forward for the community. The video, now widely circulated on social media platforms, features the visibly angry legislator leaving the stage after the event. In a moment of aggression, he reportedly slapped a police officer, leaving an indelible mark on the occasion.

BJP MLA's Violent Outburst Caught On Camera

#WATCH | Maharashtra | BJP MLA Sunil Kamble was seen slapping a Police personnel during an event at Sassoon Hospital in Pune today. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was present on the stage at the event when the incident occurred.



Visuals show Sunil Kamble leaving the stage after the… pic.twitter.com/gSXTRmINMr January 5, 2024

Notably, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present at the event when the unfortunate incident occurred. The viral footage captures the BJP MLA leaving the stage after the event, losing his balance and purportedly getting angry with the police personnel standing there and slapping him. This reprehensible act has prompted strong reactions from the public and opposition leaders, who are keenly observing the developments to see what actions will be taken against the MLA for his disgraceful behaviour.

This is not the first time Sunil Kamble has found himself embroiled in controversy, as he has a history of courting public backlash. He was previously accused of harassing a female employee, which further tarnished his public image.

The incident has reignited discussions about political accountability and the need for swift actions against elected representatives who engage in such unacceptable behaviour. As the public awaits a response from the authorities, the question looms: will there be consequences for the BJP MLA's actions, or will this incident be another instance of political misconduct overlooked?