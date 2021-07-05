BJP, Shiv Sena are not enemies despite differences: Devendra Fadnavis' remark triggers buzz about renewal of ties

MUMBAI: Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly and former chief minister of the state, has said that there might be some differences between BJP and Shiv Sena but they are not enemies.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Fadnavis said, "There are no ifs and buts in politics. Decisions are taken according to the prevailing circumstances. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies. Remember that Shiv Sena fought elections with us and after the results, joined hands with Congress and NCP."

Fadnavis made this remark while replying to a question on a possible alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena in the days to come. On Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, he said, "I have no information whether Sanjay Raut has met any BJP leader or not. Sanjay Raut speaks something in the morning and something else in the night."

It may be noted that the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly is going to start from today.

"The monsoon session will start from Monday. And, the state government is trying to make a record of running the minimum session. It means no member can speak; such an arrangement is being made. This type of decree was not seen even during the Emergency. It is like the murder of democracy. What did not happen in the last 60 years seems to be happening now," Fadnavis said.

BJP sources say that talks are on with Shiv Sena for some time and that there is a possibility of Devendra Fadnavis becoming Chief Minister again if all goes well. On the other hands, things are not going well between the ruling Shiv Sena and its MVA alliance partner NCP. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar to discuss how to expedite the state government's development programmes and resolve other issues.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra with 105 seats followed by Shiv Sena with 56 seats, NCP bagged 54 seats while Congress got 44 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the election but could not form the government over the issue of the chief ministerial post. Later, Shiv Sena along with NCP and Congress formed the government in the state under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

