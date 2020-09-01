Bombay High Court allows JEE-Mains exam, says students in Maharashtra's flood-hit areas may apply to NTA

NAGPUR: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed the authorities to conduct JEE (Mains) 2020 examination. The bench passed its order while responding to a plea urging it to take suo-motu cognisance of the matter and postpone the JEE exams.

The plea was filed by a resident of Bhandara, Nitesh Bawankar, in Maharashtra seeking postponement of the JEE Mains exam. His plea stated inability of students, residing in flood-affected areas in Vidarbha region, in reaching the examination centres.

In its letter, Bawankar highlighted the problems being faced by students appearing for JEE-Main examination and residing in flood-hit areas of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondiaand Gadchiroli districts.

Due to floods, students from these areas will find it difficult to appear for the JEE-Main examination, he said.

Responding to it, the bench issued direction that those who are affected by flood and can't reach the exam centres may apply to the appropriate authority - National Testing Agency (NTA).

A division bench of Justices R K Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala asked the respondents, the Maharashtra government, the Centre and the National Testing Agency, to consider postponing the examination for students residing in flood-affected areas.

It may be noted that the crucial JEE Mains examination began at 9 am amid strict COVID-19 precautions to ensure the safety of students across the country.