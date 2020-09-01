हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JEE

Bombay High Court allows JEE-Mains exam, says students in Maharashtra's flood-hit areas may apply to NTA

The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed the authorities to conduct JEE (Mains) 2020 examination. The bench passed its order while responding to a plea urging it to take suo-motu cognisance of the matter and postpone the JEE exams. 

NAGPUR: The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed the authorities to conduct JEE (Mains) 2020 examination. The bench passed its order while responding to a plea urging it to take suo-motu cognisance of the matter and postpone the JEE exams. 

The plea was filed by a resident of Bhandara, Nitesh Bawankar, in Maharashtra seeking postponement of the JEE Mains exam. His plea stated inability of students, residing in flood-affected areas in Vidarbha region, in reaching the examination centres.

In its letter, Bawankar highlighted the problems being faced by students appearing for JEE-Main examination and residing in flood-hit areas of Nagpur, Amravati, Akola, Chandrapur, Gondiaand Gadchiroli districts.

Due to floods, students from these areas will find it difficult to appear for the JEE-Main examination, he said.

Responding to it, the bench issued direction that those who are affected by flood and can't reach the exam centres may apply to the appropriate authority - National Testing Agency (NTA).

A division bench of Justices R K Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala asked the respondents, the Maharashtra government, the Centre and the National Testing Agency, to consider postponing the examination for students residing in flood-affected areas. 

It may be noted that the crucial JEE Mains examination began at 9 am amid strict COVID-19 precautions to ensure the safety of students across the country.

