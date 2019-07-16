Collapsed Mumbai building was served evacuation notice in 2017

close

Mumbai building collapse

The Kesarbai building in Mumbai which collapsed on Tuesday killing at least two people, had been issued a notice in 2017 that it needs to be evacuated at the earliest. 

MUMBAI: The Kesarbai building in Mumbai which collapsed on Tuesday killing at least two people, had been issued a notice in 2017 that it needs to be evacuated at the earliest. 

"This office has received the audit report from the said trust dtd. 31.07.2017 wherein the said Building is classified as 'C1 ie. to be evacuated for demolition at the earliest. It is now learnt to the office that the said Kesarbai Building is a MHADA Cess building. This office staff had also confirmed with Executive Engineer Shri. Deokar that the said Kesarbai Building is a cessed property," the BMC notice in 2017 had stated.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said on Tuesday that the building is around 100 years old. He added that the residents of the building had approached MHADA for the redevelopment of the building. "We will launch an investigation to find out whether it was carried out or not," Fadnavis said.

However as per sources, it was not in the list of dilapidated buildings issued for this monsoon. At least 14-15 families are believed to have been residents of the building.

At least two people were killed when the four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri at around 11 am on Tuesday. At least 40 people are still believed to be trapped under the debris. 

One of the two who have been killed has been identified as 45-year-old Abdul Sattar Kalu Shaik. A woman is also among the two killed. The three who have been injured include a child. At least five people have been pulled out of the debris safely so far.

The Kesarbai Building is located near Tandel street, behind Abdul Hamid Shah Dargah in Dongri in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police has urged the people to stay away from the incident spot to facilitate rescue operations by authorities. Narrow approach roads, huge crowds of onlookers and thickly populated areas are hampering rescue operations. Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the BMC has opened a shelter at Imamwada Municipal Secondary Girls' School for victims.

