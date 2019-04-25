close

Congress' Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil quits as Maharashtra Opposition Leader

The development comes after a section of leaders in Congress complaint against Patil of indulging in anti-party activities. 

New Delhi: Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil tendered her resignation as the Leader of Opposition which has been accepted by party president Rahul Gandhi, announced Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Thursday. 

Only last month, Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil quit the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Then, Patil had openly campaigned for his son, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar and had asked the people to vote for him. 

Earlier in the day, Patil had appealed the people of Shirdi to cast their votes in the favour of Shiv Sena candidate Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande.

