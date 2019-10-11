close

Maharashtra Congress

Congress suspends Majeed Qureshi ahead of Maharashtra assembly election

Majeed Qureshi has been accused of involving in anti-party activities and hence, has been shown the door from the party. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday suspended Majeed Qureshi from the party for contesting against party's official candidate Rajesh Ekade from the Malkapur constituency.

The development comes a day after the BJP expelled four rebel candidates after they did not take back their nominations against official candidate. Those expelled are Charan Waghmare from Tumsar, Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayandar, Balasaheb Ovhal from Pimpri-Chinchwad and Dilip Deshmukh from Sumerpur.

The BJP expelled them after they did not take back their nominations from seats the party or its allies are contesting.

The assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled to take place in October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. 

