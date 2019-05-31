close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vasai

Couple attacked with acid near Mumbai's Vasai; husband dies, wife critical

The couple had gone to a restaurant on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for dinner on Monday. 

Couple attacked with acid near Mumbai&#039;s Vasai; husband dies, wife critical

MUMBAI: A middle-aged man and his wife were attacked with acid in Vasai near Mumbai while they were on their way back home after having dinner on Monday.

According to police, the couple had gone to a restaurant on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for dinner on Monday. 

Avinash and his wife Seema Vishwakarma were returning home after having dinner and, on their way back home, they stopped at a petrol pump on the Versova Bridge when an unidentified person threw acid on him and his partner and escaped. 

 

Live TV

 

Avinash, who was a marine engineer, died in the attack, while his wife is said to be in a critical condition.

Avinash was seriously injured in the acid attack. His face, chest and arms were burnt badly. While his wife, Seema, who was riding pillion, suffered burns, mainly on her arms.

The Vasai Police have registered a case against unidentified person and begun its investigation.

The police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the acid attack on the couple.

Tags:
VasaiMumbaiacid attackcouple attacked with acidMaharashtra
Next
Story

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in Nagpur building, no injuries reported

Must Watch

PT2M56S

5W1H: First day of Modi 2.0 cabinet