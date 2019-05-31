Couple attacked with acid near Mumbai's Vasai; husband dies, wife critical

MUMBAI: A middle-aged man and his wife were attacked with acid in Vasai near Mumbai while they were on their way back home after having dinner on Monday.

According to police, the couple had gone to a restaurant on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for dinner on Monday.

Avinash and his wife Seema Vishwakarma were returning home after having dinner and, on their way back home, they stopped at a petrol pump on the Versova Bridge when an unidentified person threw acid on him and his partner and escaped.

Avinash, who was a marine engineer, died in the attack, while his wife is said to be in a critical condition.

Avinash was seriously injured in the acid attack. His face, chest and arms were burnt badly. While his wife, Seema, who was riding pillion, suffered burns, mainly on her arms.

The Vasai Police have registered a case against unidentified person and begun its investigation.

The police is yet to ascertain the motive behind the acid attack on the couple.