हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave in Maharashtra? State reports 2,701 new cases, highest in 4 months

Maharashtra's health department said that 1,327 people recovered from COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count in the state to 77,41,143.

Covid-19 fourth wave in Maharashtra? State reports 2,701 new cases, highest in 4 months
Pic for representational use only

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,701 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest in nearly four months, but did not report any fatality, while the active caseload inched closer to the 10,000-mark at 9,806, the health department said. As compared to Tuesday, the state witnessed 820 more cases. It had recorded 1,881 cases the previous day. 

On February 17, the state had recorded 2,797 cases, but the caseload started going down gradually after that. With the fresh cases, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,98,815 and death toll to 11,47,866.

Mumbai recorded 1,765 cases, which constitutes over 60 per cent of the state's overall tally for the day. The metropolis reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases after January 26, when the city had logged 1,858 new cases and 13 fatalities.

Maharashtra's active cases stand at 9,806. Nandurbar, Gondia and Yavatmal do not have any active case at present, it said. This is for the third consecutive day that the state did not record any death linked to the infection. The state's fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

The health department said that 1,327 people recovered from COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery count in the state to 77,41,143.

It said that 42,018 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative test count to 8,11,54,970.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 78,98,815, new cases: 2,701, death toll: 11,47,866, active cases: 9,806, tests conducted so far: 8,11,54,970. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Fourth WaveMaharashtraCoronavirusMumbai covid-19 cases
Next
Story

‘Teach Marathi as optional language in UP schools for…’: Maharashtra BJP leader to Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT8M17S

Hundreds gather for Sidhu Moose Wala's prayer meet