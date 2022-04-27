Mumbai: Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said that wearing masks in crowded places could be made mandatory again across the state if the covid-19 continues to deteriorate.

Tope also informed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to hold a meeting with the district collectors to review and discuss the issue soon. "I feel this decision (about making the wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting," Tope told reporters.

Tope said that Delhi has made masks mandatory and is even imposing a fine of Rs 500. “Even masks restrictions are back in the district of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Maharashtra had done away with all the Covid-19 related restrictions on April 2 on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year. However, Tope had then urged people to wear masks voluntarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It may be noted that a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the current Covid-19 situation in the country earlier this morning. There has been a spike in the daily Covid-19 cases, with Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) being the epicentre of the Covid-19 surge.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported as many as 2,927 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.58 per cent. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While reviewing the Covid situation, the PM said that vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted for it in schools.

While interacting with chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country, PM Modi asserted that it is clear that the threat of coronavirus is not fully gone yet.

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in some states in the last two weeks, he said there was a need to remain alert. "Our scientists and experts are continuously monitoring the national and global situation. We have to work on their suggestions with a pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach," he said.