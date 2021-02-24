COVID-19: Maharashtra records over 8000 fresh cases, Mumbai reports 1167 new infections

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a surge rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new cases of infections being reported in a single day after a gap of over four months.

The state reported 8,807 cases on Wednesday, taking its total infection count to 21,21,119. The last time it had reported 8,142 cases was on October 21, 2020 after which the numbers had declined, health officials told PTI.

On February 22 and 23, the state had reported 5,210 and 6,218 cases, respectively.

With 80 deaths reporetd on Wednesday the state's fatality count rose to 51,937.

The number of cases has been on a steady rise since February 10, the state had recorded 6,112 infections on February 19, 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city continued to report the highest cases in a single day with a spike of 1,167 followed by Nagpur district (barring Nagpur city) and Amravati city in Vidarbha with a daily jump of 818 and 627 cases.

Maharashtra reported 8,807 new cases; positive cases tally stands at 21,21,119; death toll 51,937; discharged 20,08,623; active cases at 59,358.