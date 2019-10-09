CSMT-Panvel local train catches fire at Vashi Station in Navi Mumbai

MUMBAI: Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph of the CSMT-Panvel local train after overhead equipment tripped on Harbour line at the Vashi station in a down local.

The train was detained for 12 minutes from 09.28 hours at Vashi station. Rake was withdrawn and sent to Car shed for safety reasons, the Central Railway said.

Pantograph of PL-49 CSMT-Panvel local flashed due to discarded bag thrown by unknown person on pantograph of PL-49 local at Vashi station. Train detained for 12 minutes from 09.28 hrs at Vashi station. Rake withdrawn and sent to Car shed for safety reasons. pic.twitter.com/7h38Ehn7r3 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 9, 2019

''Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph (apparatus on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line) after Overhead Equipment tripped on Harbour line at Vashi station in a down local,'' Central Railway said.

No injuries were reported due to fire and smoke, the local authorities said.

''Minor flames were seen rising out of the pantograph, which were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station. No injuries were reported. All the services are functioning normally now,'' it added.

The Central Railway also urged commuters not to throw objects, bags etc on trains which may lead to disruption of services.

Commuters are requested not to throw objects, bags, etc. on trains which may lead to disruption of services. @drmmumbaicr @drmpune pic.twitter.com/sLc2jEc7sB — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 9, 2019

Train services on the line were briefly affected due to the incident. However, all the services have resumed now.