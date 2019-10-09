close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CSMT-Panvel local train

CSMT-Panvel local train catches fire at Vashi Station in Navi Mumbai

Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph of the CSMT-Panvel local train after overhead equipment tripped on Harbour line at the Vashi station in a down local.

CSMT-Panvel local train catches fire at Vashi Station in Navi Mumbai

MUMBAI: Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph of the CSMT-Panvel local train after overhead equipment tripped on Harbour line at the Vashi station in a down local.

The train was detained for 12 minutes from 09.28 hours at Vashi station. Rake was withdrawn and sent to Car shed for safety reasons, the Central Railway said.

''Heavy smoke was detected in pantograph (apparatus on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line) after Overhead Equipment tripped on Harbour line at Vashi station in a down local,'' Central Railway said. 

The pantograph is an apparatus on the roof of an electric train, tram or electric bus to collect power through contact with an overhead line.

Minor flames were seen rising out of the pantograph and were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station.

No injuries were reported due to fire and smoke, the local authorities said.  

''Minor flames were seen rising out of the pantograph, which were soon extinguished by the railway staff at the station. No injuries were reported. All the services are functioning normally now,'' it added.

The Central Railway also urged commuters not to throw objects, bags etc on trains which may lead to disruption of services.

Train services on the line were briefly affected due to the incident. However, all the services have resumed now.

Tags:
CSMT-Panvel local trainHarbour lineVashi stationMumbaiCentral Railway
Next
Story

Devendra Fadnavis will be seen sitting next to Uddhav Thackeray in Shiv Sena's next Dussehra rally: Sanjay Raut

Must Watch

PT3M23S

Maharashtra Elections: Top 10 News stories