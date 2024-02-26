Mumbai: Two children died after a dam collapsed in Maharahtra's Raigad district, police said on Monday. The police informed further that the four children were trapped following the collapse of the building, adding that the two were buried under the debris and were confirmed dead.

Sharing further details of the incident, a police officer added that the remaining two children were evacuated and admitted to a hospital. The incident took place near Dhootum village, near Uran Taluka.

Satish Nikam, a senior police inspector in Uran, told ANI, "Four children were trapped following the collapse of a dam near Dhootum village near Uran. Of them, two were evacuated and admitted to the hospital for treatment while the remaining two died after being buried under the debris of the collapsed dam."