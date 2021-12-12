हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Asaduddin Owaisi

Did you get reservations from secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi asks Muslims during AIMIM's Tiranga Yatra in Mumbai

Owaisislammed the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the government would have provided reservations to the Muslims, Muslim children would have received a better education.

Did you get reservations from secularism: Asaduddin Owaisi asks Muslims during AIMIM's Tiranga Yatra in Mumbai

Mumbai: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday advised the Muslims not to get trapped in political secularism.

Addressing the mass here in Mumbai during Tiranga Yatra, Owaisi, said, "I want to ask Muslims of India what we got from secularism? Did we get reservations from Secularism? Did the people who demolished the mosque get punishment? No, no one got anything. I believe in constitutional secularism and not in political secularism. I appeal to all not to get trapped in political secularism."

 

 

He added, "Government data states that graduate Muslims in Maharashtra is only 4.9 per cent. In middle school, there are only 13 per cent Muslim students. 83 per cent of Muslims in Maharashtra are landless."

He slammed the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said if the government would have provided reservations to the Muslims, Muslim children would have received a better education.

The AIMIM leader made these remarks while addressing the party's Tiranga Yatra in Mumbai.

Asaduddin OwaisiMuslimsAIMIMTiranga YatraMumbai
