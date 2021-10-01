हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

'Double-vaccinated people not following COVID norms': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar voices concern

The deputy CM was concerned as a survey found that around 0.19% of people with first dose were found to be COVID infected while the number was higher with fully vaccinated people. 

&#039;Double-vaccinated people not following COVID norms&#039;: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar voices concern
File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar voiced his concern that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are contracting the novel coronavirus infection. Looking at the worrying trend, Pawar said people vaccinated with both doses are not following COVID protocols which is cause in rise of COVID cases among the vaccinated lot in the state. 

The deputy CM said that the state government conducted a survey and found that around 0.19% of people with first dose were found to be infected while around 0.25% people with both doses of vaccine were found infected.

“On consulting experts, we were informed that those who’ve taken both the doses aren’t following COVID protocol and exposing themselves to the virus. Experts say even when we are easing restrictions, citizens must take precautions and follow protocol,” Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the toll to 1,39,067. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusAjit Pawar
Next
Story

AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Guleria hopes for early approval to Covaxin by WHO, appeals citizens to be 'alert' ahead of festival season

Must Watch

PT6M41S

Bollywood Breaking: Sonakshi Sinha reacts on nepotism