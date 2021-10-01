'Double-vaccinated people not following COVID norms': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar voices concern

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar voiced his concern that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are contracting the novel coronavirus infection. Looking at the worrying trend, Pawar said people vaccinated with both doses are not following COVID protocols which is cause in rise of COVID cases among the vaccinated lot in the state.

The deputy CM said that the state government conducted a survey and found that around 0.19% of people with first dose were found to be infected while around 0.25% people with both doses of vaccine were found infected.

We conducted a survey and found that around 0.19% of people who have taken first dose are found infected with #COVID19 & around 0.25% people were found infected after taking both doses of vaccine: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Pune pic.twitter.com/Wba1LAVjCG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

“On consulting experts, we were informed that those who’ve taken both the doses aren’t following COVID protocol and exposing themselves to the virus. Experts say even when we are easing restrictions, citizens must take precautions and follow protocol,” Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the toll to 1,39,067.

