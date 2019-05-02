ED files prosecution complaint against Zakir Naik, others

NEW DELHI: Further tightening its noose around the absconding Islamic scholar, Zakir Naik, who is being probed for his alleged terror links, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint against him and several others.

The agency filed a prosecution complaint against Naik and others before a special court in Mumbai.

Live TV

In a press statement, the agency said that it has filed a Prosecution Complaint against Zakir Naik and others in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Special Court in Mumbai.

This is the second Prosecution Complaint against Zakir Naik and others.

''These Prosecution Complaints have been filed before the Special Judge with a prayer for punishment to the accused and confiscation of attached properties to the tune of Rs 50.46 crore for involvement in money laundering. The attached properties belonging to Zakir Naik, including investment in mutual funds, Islamic International School in Chennai, 10 residential flats, 03 godowns, 02 buildings and land in Pune and Mumbai and 10 bank accounts worth Rs 50.46 crore is as per list attached,'' the agency said.

The agency stated that it has identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 193.06 crore.

''Proceeds of crime totalling Rs 193.06 crore have been quantified in the case. Other than these attachments, investigation in respect of investments of Zakir Naik in Dubai to ascertain to identify the properties outside the country is under progress,'' the statement said.

The agency further informed that it has initiated an investigation based on the FIR registered by NIA against Zakir Naik and his associates for his involvement in unlawful activities through his provocative utterances, thus promoting enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India.

The NIA had filed a Final Report/chargesheet before the court of Special Judge, NIA, Mumbai on 26.10.2017.

Investigations so far have revealed that most of the incriminating speeches of Zakir Naik were delivered during the peace conferences organized by Islamic Research Foundation in Mumbai during the period from 2007 to 2011.

''The said conferences were planned, organized, funded and promoted by the Islamic Research Foundation and people of other religions were openly converted to Islam by Zakir Naik. His inflammatory speeches and lectures have inspired and incited a number of Muslim youths in India to commit unlawful activities and terrorist acts. His thoughts created disharmony amongst various faiths and created hatred amongst people. The speeches and lectures of Zakir Naik were recorded into the audio-visual format by M/s Harmony Media Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai and thereafter the recordings were edited by it for public viewing,'' according to the chargesheet.

The agency has so far attached total properties of Zakir Naik worth Rs 50.46 crore.

Naik was booked by the ED in 2016 based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR.

Zakir Naik is the founder of the Islamic Research Foundation and is under scanner for making several provocative speeches in the past.

Naik is believed to be hiding in Malaysia and has categorically denied any links with terror outfits.