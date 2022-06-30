Eknath Shinde: A loyal Shiv Sainik and true heir to Bal Thackeray's legacy

MUMBAI: Eknath Shinde, the leader who led the successful rebellion of the disgruntled Shiv Sena MLAs against the party’s central leadership over the issue of Hindutva and late party founder Balasaheb Thackery’s legacy, will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

This was announced by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in a joint press conference after he and Shinde met Governor BS Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. The sudden announcement came as a shock to everyone as it was widely expected that Fadnavis will take oath as CM and Shinde will be appointed as his deputy. However, Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as the new CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 PM on Thursday.

The MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed after Eknath Shinde along with over two dozen party lawmakers rebelled against the Shiv Sena. The rebellion later led to uncertainty over the future of the MVA government in the state. In a dramatic development, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday resigned from the post of chief minister after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test in the assembly.

Who is Eknath Shinde?

- Eknath Shinde belongs to the powerful Maratha community of Maharashtra.

-He claims himself to be a loyal Shiv Sainik and a true heir to late party founder Bal Thackeray's legacy.

-Shinde is also one of the senior-most leaders of the Shiv Sena today.

-He was the Minister of Urban Affairs in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Maharashtra untill recently.

-After the rebellion, Eknath Shinde along with other rebel MLAs moved to a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat and then to Guwahati.

-Eknath Shinde was born in 1964.

-He was an autorickshaw driver at the beginning of his career. He is said to have left education early to make a living. However, after becoming the minister in 2014, Shinde resumed his studies and graduated in education from Yashvantrao Chavan Open University, Maharashtra.

-He lost two of his children in a tragic accident. His son and daughter drowned in Satara in front of his eyes. Shinde became reclusive and decided to stay away from politics. He was a Shiv Sena corporator back then. But Shinde's political guru, Anand Dighe, led him back into active politics. Late Anand Dighe was a mass leader from Thane.

-Eknath Shinde began his political career in 1997 when he was elected to Thane Municipal Corporation as a corporator for the first time.

-In 2001, he became leader of the house in Thane Municipal Corporation and was elected to Thane Municipal Corporation for the second time in 2002.

-Shinde won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election for the first time in 2004 from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane.

-Has been elected MLA 4 times from Kopri Panchpakhadi seat of Thane. His identity has always been that of a ''loyal and powerful Shiv Sainik.''

-Eknath's son Shrikant Shinde is also an MP from the Kalyan seat on Shiv Sena ticket.