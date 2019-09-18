close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunil Arora

EVMs cannot be tampered with, voting through ballot paper is history now: CEC Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Wednesday said that voting through ballot papers is not possible, it's history now.

EVMs cannot be tampered with, voting through ballot paper is history now: CEC Sunil Arora

MUMBAI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Wednesday said that voting through ballot papers is not possible, it's history now.

“Few political parties have asked about voting through ballot paper. We have told them it is not possible, its history now,” CEC Arora said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Allaying concerns expressed by various political parties, the CEC said the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can malfunction, but they cannot be tampered with.

“Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) cannot be tampered with. EVMs can malfunction but cannot be tampered with,” Arora said.  

The CEC further said that additional Central armed forces would be deployed in Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas in the days to come for smooth conduct of the electoral process.

''Movement of Central forces from one place to another is a significant factor in deciding polling dates,'' Arora said.

Live TV

CEC Arora said that election dates for assembly polls in Maharashtra will be announced keeping in mind the upcoming festival of Diwali and the mid-term exams.

As usual, the election dates for assembly elections in Delhi will be announced soon, the CEC added.

Voter’s slip distribution should be started early enough, he said, adding Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer has assured that more care will be taken on this count.

''Some political parties have demanded increase in the poll expenditure limit, while others have asked it to be reduced,'' Arora said.

On demands by political parties that polling stations be located on the ground floor to facilitate senior citizens and differently-abled persons, he said that many polling stations have been shifted to the ground floor.

Arora said during their visit to Maharashtra, the election commissioners on Wednesday interacted with political parties, district administration and central regulatory agencies, Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials to review preparations for the State Assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India has sought effective utilisation of IT applications such as CVigil, a tool of citizen empowerment, he said.

Tags:
Sunil AroraCECMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly PollsDelhi
Next
Story

Mumbai, adjoining areas to get 'extremely heavy rainfall' in next 24 hours, red alert issued

Must Watch

PT6M45S

DNA analysis of Pakistan's decision to deny PM Modi’s plane to use their airspace