Explosive substance found in train at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, bomb disposal squad called in

MUMBAI: Explosive substance was found in a train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) station in Mumbai on Wednesday, which send the security agencies into a tizzy.

According to reports, the suspected explosive material was spotted around 8.10 AM in the Shalimar Express train while routine checking and cleaning of the train in the railway yard.

As soon as the incident was reported, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), GRPF teams swung into action and reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

A bomb disposal squad was also called at the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosive and defuse them.

Upon checking, the authorities found a packet containing some explosive material and some wires and battery attached to it.

The officials also found a letter along with the packet with "keep this packet here, next team will carry on from here" written on it.

Taking precautionary measures, the LTT station was evacuated for some time.

Confirming the development, Mumbai Railway Commissioner told ANI, ''some suspicious material was kept inside the Shalimar Express train at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Railway Station. A letter was also found with "keep this packet here, next team will carry on from here" written on it. One battery connected to the packet also found.''

The packet was sent to a forensic lab for examination and the police have launched a probe to ascertain who kept the suspicious packet inside the train.

The police is also examining the video footage of the CCTV installed at the railway station for more leads.

The situation is fully under control and the operation has resumed at the LTT station now.