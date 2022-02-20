हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sameer Wankhede

FIR against NCB official Sameer Wankhede for misrepresenting his age to obtain hotel licence

According to the Thane police, the FIR was filed on Saturday night on the complaint of State Excise Department official Shankar Gogavale who alleged that Wankhede was below 18 years of age in 1996-97 while obtaining a license for Sadguru Bar in the city.

FIR against NCB official Sameer Wankhede for misrepresenting his age to obtain hotel licence

Mumbai: An FIR was filed against IRS officer and former zonal director of Mumbai NCB Sameer Wankhede for forgery in Mumbai`s Thane for allegedly obtaining a licence for a hotel by willful misrepresentation of his age.

According to the Kopri police, the FIR was filed on Saturday night on the complaint of State Excise Department official Shankar Gogavale who alleged that Wankhede was below 18 years of age in 1996-97 while obtaining a license for Sadguru Bar in the city.

Thane collector has issued an order to cancel the licence of the bar. As per the FIR, the former zonal NCB director was not eligible to do these agreements but he claimed to be a major on a Stamp paper in his agreement deed for Sadguru Hotel of Thane.

Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had in November last year claimed that Wankhede owned a permit room and bar at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, the licence for which was obtained in 1997 when he was a minor, and that this was illegal.

Malik had also said that despite being in a government job, Wankhede held a licence to operate the permit room which was against service rules. Wankhede had then denied the minister's claims. The state Excise department had subsequently issued a notice to Wankhede in connection with the bar licence obtained by him.

Following his response and examination of the matter, the district collector concluded that Wankhede had obtained the licence on October 27, 1997, when he was less than 18 years old, as against the permissible age of 21, an official said. Section 54 of the Prohibition Act has been invoked for the cancellation of the licence, as per the order.

Malik had levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede after the latter led a raid on a cruise ship in October last year and claimed to have seized drugs onboard. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some others were accused in the drugs-on-cruise case.

(With Agency Inputs)

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sameer WankhedeNCBhotel licenceThaneMaharashtra
Next
Story

Maharashtra: 25,000 chickens to be culled at Thane's poultry farm after bird flu scare

Must Watch

PT16M34S

Assembly Elections 2022 : Voting begins in 59 seats of 16 districts in UP