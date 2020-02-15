Fire breaks out in Thane mall, fire fighters on spot

Thane: A fire broke out in Lake City Mall, Kapurbawdi near Balkum Fire Station in Thane west in Maharashtra on Saturday (February 15), said a ANI report. According to reports, the blaze took place on the first floor of the mall.

Several firetenders were at the spot and the fire-fighting operation was underway at the time of the filing of the report.



Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on the first floor of Lake City Mall, Kapurbawdi near Balkum Fire Station in Thane (West). Fire-fighting operation underway. No casualty or injury reported till now. pic.twitter.com/C1CkfIKq4H — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

There has been no casualty or injury reported until now.

(This is a developing story and more updates are awaited)