fire breakout

Fire breaks out in Thane mall, fire fighters on spot

According to reports, the blaze took place on the first floor of the mall. 

Fire breaks out in Thane mall, fire fighters on spot
File Photo (Credits: IANS)

Thane: A fire broke out in Lake City Mall, Kapurbawdi near Balkum Fire Station in Thane west in Maharashtra on Saturday (February 15), said a ANI report. According to reports, the blaze took place on the first floor of the mall. 

Several firetenders were at the spot and the fire-fighting operation was underway at the time of the filing of the report.
 

 

 

There has been no casualty or injury reported until now.

(This is a developing story and more updates are awaited)

 

 

 

fire breakoutThane fire
