Fire breaks out in Big Bazaar outlet in Mumbai's Matunga

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in a ground-plus-one building housing a big market outlet in the Mumbai's Matunga West area on Monday afternoon.

No casualty has been reported so far.

According to a Fire Department official, at least five fire engines, a Quick Response Vehicle, one ambulance and several fire brigade officials were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The fire-fighting operation is still on the douse the fire.

All those who were inside the store at the time of the fire managed to rush out to safety and no loss of life has been reported as yet, the official said.

More details are awaited.