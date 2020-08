A fire broke out on Friday in a seven-storey building in Mumbai's Masjid Bunder area. The incident took place at around 2 pm at the Raj Gaur Chamber building in south Mumbai. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Some people are feared trapped, said the Mumbai fire brigade. The fire was extinguished within 26 minutes. No injuries have been reported in the incident, added the Mumbai fire brigade.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.