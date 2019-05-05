Fire breaks out on fourth floor of building in Mumbai's Andheri, 5 fire tenders rushed

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Andheri locality on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI, the fire was reported on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road.

Mumbai: Fire has broken out on 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following a cylinder blast. One injured person, has been taken to a hospital. 5 fire tenders are present at spot. Police is also present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/LXsczB5TKw — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

A cylinder blast is believed to have caused the fire. At least one person has been injured due to fire.

He has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At least five teams of fire brigade are currently at the spot and trying to douse the fire.

Local policemen are also present at the spot.

Though the fire-fighters are trying hard, it is likely to take some more time to bring the situation fully under control.