close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Road accident

Five dead, 15 injured after bus collides with truck in Maharashtra's Satara

At least five persons died and 15 others critically injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Maharashtra's Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday morning. 

Five dead, 15 injured after bus collides with truck in Maharashtra&#039;s Satara

Pune: At least five persons died and 15 others critically injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Maharashtra's Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday morning. 

Live TV

The injured were rushed to the nearby government hospital. 

The impact of collision was such that both the vehicles were completely damaged. 

The bus was heading to Karnataka from Mumbai and the incident took place at around 6 am.

Fourteen school children were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Maharashtra's Palghar district on August 13.

Tags:
Road accidentSataraBus truck collision
Next
Story

Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver arrested for masturbating in front of woman

Must Watch

PT5M13S

International community trusts India on Kashmir, not us, admits Pakistan minister