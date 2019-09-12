Five dead, 15 injured after bus collides with truck in Maharashtra's Satara

Pune: At least five persons died and 15 others critically injured after a bus rammed into a truck near Maharashtra's Satara on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway on Thursday morning.

Live TV

The injured were rushed to the nearby government hospital.

The impact of collision was such that both the vehicles were completely damaged.

The bus was heading to Karnataka from Mumbai and the incident took place at around 6 am.

Fourteen school children were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road in Vada of Maharashtra's Palghar district on August 13.