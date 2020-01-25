हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Five-year-old raped in central Mumbai, police sets up teams to nab accused

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when the police received a call about girl lying unconscious at Arora Junction in Matunga.

Representational Image

Mumbai: A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person at Matunga in Central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning, when the police received a call about girl lying unconscious at Arora Junction in Matunga, an official said.

The police rushed the minor to civic-run Sion Hospital, where it was ascertained that she had been sexually assaulted, he said.

The victim's mother was traced and based on her complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The police are working on some leads to nab the accused and have also formed six teams for investigation, the official added.

