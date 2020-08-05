हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar

Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dies in Pune

Veteran Congress leader Nilangekar, who belonged to Latur in the Marathwada region, was Maharashtra chief Minister between June 1985 and March 1986.

Former Maharashtra CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar dies in Pune
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar died on Wednesday (August 5) in Pune at the age of 89. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar was ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune. 

Veteran Congress leader Nilangekar, who belonged to Latur in the Marathwada region, was Maharashtra chief Minister between June 1985 and March 1986.

Nilangekar's last rites will be conducted at Nilanga in Latur in the Marathwada region.

Congress’s Maharashtra unit tweeted, “Nilangekar’s demise has left the Congress party losing a veteran leader.” 

Nilangekar had to resign from the CM’s post after the Bombay high court (HC) passed strictures against him following alleged fraud in the state medical college examinations in 1985.

He was succeeded by another Congress stalwart Shankarrao Chavan as Maharashtra chief minister.

Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar
