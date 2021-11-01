हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Naseem Khan

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Naseem Khan booked for alleged molestation

Khan has been booked under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Naseem Khan booked for alleged molestation

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has registered a molestation case against Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan and four others at Andheri Police Station.

According to news agency ANI, the police have registered the case on the basis of a complainant lodged by a woman against him.

Khan has been booked under sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police informed that the original FIR, a zero FIR, at Saki Naka police station was registered on October 25, but was later transferred to Andheri police station due to an issue of jurisdiction.

However, no arrest has been made in the case so far, the police said and the probe into the case is underway. 

