Former Mumbai top cop Parambir Singh levels serious allegations at Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh in an explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made serious allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Parambir Singh stated that Anil Deshmukh used to ask for Rs 100 crore every month from arrested Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze to be collected from bars restaurants and other establishments. In the letter, Singh has also written that Sachin Vaze was working at the behest of Anil Deshmukh.

Rs 100 crore per month 'collection' target

In his letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Parambir Singh stated, 'Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze to make a collection. Vaze himself told me about it." Singh alleged that Anil Deshmukh had called Sachin Vaze at his government residence several times and had set a target of Rs 100 crore every month.

"Deshmukh had told me that there are 1750 more restaurants in Mumbai and if every restaurant pays Rs 2-3 lakh a month, then Rs 50 crores can be generated, the remaining amount can be collected from the other establishments," Singh wrote.

Pressure in MP Mohan Delkar's suicide case

Parambir Singh in the letter also accused that pressure was mounted on Dadra Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar's suicide case. According to Singh's allegations, from the first day, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted that a case of abetment to suicide should be registered. Singh wrote, "I was of the opinion that even if there has been some kind of abetment to suicide, then this case should be registered in Dadra Nagar Haveli instead of Mumbai."

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's statement

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has denied all the allegations. He dismissed the allegations as baseless, taking to Twitter Deshmukh stated that these misleading allegations have been made by Singh to protect himself in related matters.

The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 20, 2021

BJP demands Anil Deshmukh's resignation

Amidst the latest development, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded Anil Deshmukh's resignation over the entire episode. Fadnavis said, 'This is perhaps first such case in Maharashtra when a senior police officer has written a letter to the CM making such a serious allegation, these revelations of Parambir Singh are more explosive than gelatin sticks. Therefore, there should be immediate removal of Deshmukh, and a fair investigation must be conducted in the whole matter.

Demand for narco test

BJP MP Manoj Kotak's statement has come out after Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's recovery allegations and his clarification on the allegations. He said, 'This is the government of extortionists, the truth has been revealed from this letter. Therefore, a narco test should be conducted on three Deshmukh, Parambir Singh and Sachin Vaze.